Musician Alleges Sadak 2's Ishq Kamaal is Copied from His Pakistani Composition, Shares Video on Twitter

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's starrer Sadak 2 has been embroiled in controversies for quite some time now. First, it was called out on social media for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood and now a musician has come forward claiming that the film's song, Ishq Kamaal, has been copied from his 2011 production. Hours after the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's directorial was released on YouTube, music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G, took to Twitter and shared a video pointing out the similarities between Sadak 2's Ishq Kamaal and his 2011 song Rabba Ho, sung by Zaid Khan.

Bringing the same to Foxstar's attention, Shezan tweeted: "@foxstarhindi What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let's talk guys."

@foxstarhindi What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let's talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who's also a part of Sadak 2 claimed that with Ishq Kamaal the film gave chance to "new talent" from Chandigarh. "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72. A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father," she tweeted on July 8.

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Sunijeet had also responded to Bhatt's tweet by writing, "I could have never made it into the industry without Bhatt Sahab for whom talent was the only thing to care about instead of any background. This is how he has been giving opportunities to the new talents in the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to @MaheshNBhatt @PoojaB1972 (sic)."

I could have never made it into the industry without Bhatt Sahab for whom talent was the only thing to care about instead of any background. This is how he has been giving opportunities to the new talents in the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to @MaheshNBhatt @PoojaB1972 🙏 https://t.co/8evq2N72ug — Suniljeet (@Suniljeet72) July 8, 2020

Last month, director Mahesh Bhatt too tweeted about the same.

Thank you Suniljeet for this heartfelt song. It’s a real gem. 🙏 @Suniljeet72 https://t.co/62xVvZAdIf — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 18, 2019

For the unversed, Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years. It is slated for an OTT premiere soon.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, social media has been aggressively trolling the film and the Bhatts, calling for a boycott of the film on grounds of nepotism.

Read: Sadak 2 Trailer Gets Millions of Trolls Hit 'Dislike' on YouTube Thanks to Nepotism Debate