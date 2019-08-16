Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Musician Khayyam Critical, Admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital

As per the sources close to Khayyam's family, the 92-year-old music composer encountered a deterioration in health last Sunday, which is when he was brought in.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Image of Khayyam
Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Mumbai, reported timesnow.com. The music director, who has composed memorable tunes for films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, is said to be in a critical condition due to infection in lungs, as was informed by BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees Union.

As per the sources close to Khayyam's family, the 92-year-old composer encountered a deterioration in health last Sunday, which is when he was brought in. His condition has not shown much improvement since then. Currently, a team of doctors is taking care of him.

News agency ANI tweeted the news writing, "Veteran music composer, Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, is in the ICU at a Mumbai hospital in a critical condition. He was admitted here for a lung infection last week."

Khayyam observed his 92nd birth anniversary in February this year. On the occasion, Khayyam had donated Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund towards relief efforts for the family members of those who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

Read: Khayyam Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pulwama Victims' Families

Apart from film music, Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially Paaon padun tore shyam, Brij mein laut chalo and Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya.

