Musician Ricky Kej To Finally Get His Grammy Medallion, Stuck With Bengaluru Customs

Music composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April this year. Ricky bagged the award along with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category. Divine Tides has nine songs and features singers and musicians from all over the world. Ricky’s album celebrates the enchanting magnificence of the natural world and the resilience of our species.

Recently, Ricky Kej sought the help of authorities on Twitter to expedite the clearance of his Grammy medallion, which was stuck with the customs due to the lack of paperwork. Ricky tagged the verified Twitter handles of government agencies like the Chennai Customs department, Mumbai Customs department, Bengaluru Commissioner City Customs (ICDs), and even Fed Ex India.

Following Ricky’s tweet, many of his fans tweeted their disappointment over the whole issue and criticised the bureaucratic red tape. Ricky wrote another tweet in which he requested his fans to not blame the customs for the delay in the clearance of his Grammy medallion.

After a few hours, Kej announced on Twitter that his Grammy medallion was cleared by the customs. The vaunted musician expressed his gratitude to the customs department for their swift intervention.

Kej wrote, “Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from FedEx. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done.”

It is worth mentioning that Ricky won his first Grammy in the best new age album category for Winds of Samsara in 2015.

