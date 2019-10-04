Muskaan Kataria and Faisal Khan have become the talk of the town. The two were loved by the fans for their acts on Nach Baliye 9, but they had to quit the show following the latters injury. However, post the show, the two parted ways and their break-up has taken an ugly turn since then.

Muskaan not only accused Faisal of cheating on her, but she also claims that he used her for the dance reality show and asked her to lie about their relationship.

In a recent interview, Muskaan claimed that after catching Faisal cheating on her, she gave him another chance and things went smoothly. However, an being offered to be a part of Nach Baliye 9, he asked her to make their relationship public. Later when he got an offer from Chandragupta Maurya, he wanted to back out from the reality show and asked Muskaan to lie about their relationship, saying they have broken-up.

She told SpotBoye in an interview, "I, of course, told him categorically that I won’t lie because we are together but he is free to not do the show as pehle bhi it was his call to do it. I had visited Faisal on the sets with his dad and mamu, so why would I lie to anyone that things were not going fine between us? Finally, he decided we will do the Nach Baliye 9. Trust me, I did it for him only. He wanted to launch himself as an adult in the industry. He used me for this show- and it was not the other way round."

She also refuted Faisal’s claims that she was depressed and said, “I have never mentioned that I was going through depression. I was sad but being sad and going through depression are two different things and I guess without thinking and without knowing, one shouldn’t use any medical term.”

Contrary to Muskaan's allegations, Faisal had claimed in an interview earlier, "I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her." He even claimed that Muskaan was with him for fame, and said that she broke up with him after realising that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show. He also called his relationship with Muskaan "the biggest mistake of his life."

