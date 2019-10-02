Seems like things have really turned sour for Nach Baliye 9 former contestants Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria. First, the couple participated in the dance reality show and got eliminated due to Faisal's injury. Post their elimination, reports of their breakup started doing rounds and a fallout was indeed confirmed by Muskaan, who also reacted to reports of Faisal cheating on her with his Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh.

Contrary to Muskaan's allegations, Faisal had claimed in an interview earlier, "I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her." He even claimed that Muskaan was with him for fame, and said that she broke up with him after realising that he would no longer be participating in the dance reality show. He also called his relationship with Muskaan "the biggest mistake of his life."

Now, Muskaan has blamed Faisal of cheating on her not on a single occasion but multiple times. She told Times of India, "Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him."

Denying Fasal's claims that she was with him for fame or money, Muskaan added, "If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

On his behalf, Faisal has denied dating Sneha and the latter too has maintained that they are just good friends and that there's nothing wrong in it.

