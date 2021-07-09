Muslim Law Board Condoles Dilip Kumar's Demise, Seeks Blessings for His Soul

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condoled the death of actor Dilip Kumar. AIMPLB secretary and spokesperson, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, said he had sought ‘forgiveness’ for the soul of the popular actor.

In a voice message, the senior cleric said he had been asked to be part of the Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayer before burial) of the thespian in Mumbai, but could not do so because of health issues and prior engagements.

Nomani said that he extends his tribute and condolences to Kumar’s family, friends and fans who are in mourning.

“I had the opportunity to meet him once. May Allah bless his soul," he said.

It is a rare instance where the AIMPLB has officially condoled the demise of an actor.

The veteran actor was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related “medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

Kumar’s career spanned over five decades with hits like “Mughal-e-Azam", “Devdas", “Naya Daur", and “Ram Aur Shyam". His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila". The thespian was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The Pakistan government also honoured him with its highest civilian honour - Nishan-e-Imtiaz - in 1997.

