'Must-Watch': Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam Impresses Ex-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Telugu film Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is generating headlines for a variety of reasons. In addition to performing well at the box office, the film is also winning praise from all quarters. It recently even attracted the attention of former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who watched the film on Wednesday, August 17, and was so moved by it that he posted on social media about it.

Venkaiah Naidu tweeted in Telugu, “Just viewed the film Sitaramam. A lovely scenario has developed thanks to the actors and technical teams working together. Instead of being just a straightforward love tale with a heroic soldier background, this movie unleashes a multitude of emotions and is a must-see for everyone.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Seetharam gave me the feeling of watching a good movie after a long time. Congratulations to the film team including Director Mr Hanu Raghavapudi, Producer Mr Ashwinidat and Swapna Movie Makers for discovering the beauty of nature that is soothing to the eyes without the sounds of war.”

చాలా కాలం తర్వాత ఓ చక్కని సినిమా చూసిన అనుభూతిని "సీతారామం" అందించింది. రణగొణధ్వనులు లేకుండా, కళ్ళకు హాయిగా ఉండే ప్రకృతి సౌందర్యాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించిన ఈ చిత్ర దర్శకుడు శ్రీ హను రాఘవపూడి, నిర్మాత శ్రీ అశ్వినీదత్, స్వప్న మూవీ మేకర్స్ సహా చిత్ర బృందానికి అభినందనలు. pic.twitter.com/eUh3i3Fwtt — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 17, 2022

Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan came across the tweet and offered his heartfelt gratitude to the former Vice President.

Heartfelt gratitude sir !!! 🤗🤗❤️❤️🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 17, 2022

Hanu Raghavapudi directed Sita Ramam, which was released on August 5, was a welcome relief for Tollywood, which has recently struggled with a string of box office flops. The love tale between a soldier, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur, is followed in this romantic drama in a wartime setting. Rashmika Mandanna appears in the role of Afreen, a character integral to the plot. The story takes place between the 1960s and the 1980s.

