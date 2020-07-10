My 14 Films Got Shelved, Box-office Collections Projected Wrongly Due to Groupism: Adhyayan Suman

As the nepotism debate continues following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Adhyayan Suman says that the bigger problem is "groupism." He claimed that a bunch of his films were shelved due to "power dynamics" in Bollywood.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan, who is the son of actor Shekhar Suman, said, “Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry since years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise.”

Adhyayan said that the camp system in Bollywood does not allow talented actors to grow.

“People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don’t fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don’t allow talented actors in the industry’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman has been claiming that there was "more than what meets the eye" in the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, and made a strong pitch for a CBI inquiry into the case. He also launched a campaign 'Justice For Sushant Forum' on social media.

While addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, Shekhar earlier said, "I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide," asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards "missing links" like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month."