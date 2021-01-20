My 4th Call After Leaving Bigg Boss 14 was to Pavitra, Spent the Longest Time with Her: Eijaz Khan

On Monday, in a shocking turn of events, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Eijaz Khan exited the BB house citing prior work commitment. Eijaz, who was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, left fellow housemates in tears with his abrupt departure from the show.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, Eijaz opened up about his exit from the show just weeks ahead of the season's finale. Eijaz revealed that his contract with Bigg Boss was valid till January 15 as its finale was originally scheduled to happen on that date. On the other hand, he was supposed to start the shoot of a web series in February last year but the filming got delayed. When he was about to enter the Bigg Boss house in October, the web series makers asked for his new dates for the shoot.

"I chose the reality show at that point because I was not sure if the shoot of the series would actually commence. But now that it has started, I decided to leave 'BB'," Eijaz said.

On being asked if there is a possibility of him re-entering the show, Eijaz hinted at a comeback, saying that the makers have said they "will try something".

He also addressed his relationship with co-constestant Pavitra Punia, and claimed that he loves her.

"There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”