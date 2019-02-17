My Acting Career Suffered Because of My Public Image, Says Badhaai Ho Actress Neena Gupta

National Award winning actress Neena Gupta says she was stereotyped and offered only negative roles in the early days of her career due to the public image she had. She said that having a child out of wedlock painted a negative image of her and she was only offered vampish roles.Neena, 59, is the mother of celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Iconic West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards is Masaba's father."I suffered as an actress because of my public image. So, I think it is important to maintain a certain image in the public eye to get roles in cinema," the actress said in an interactive session with actor Rajit Kapur during the Act Fest in Mumbai."The society has not changed even today and that is why I want to tell all the aspiring actresses especially - do not be very candid at your professional space. I really suffered," she said."I had a child out of wedlock and that proved me as a strong headed woman, which I am, but back then, a strong woman could only play a vamp. So I ended up playing mostly negative roles in films."Girls, if you want to smoke, do not smoke in public or do not be physically friendly with a male friend either... all these are perceived as signs of strong, liberated, independent women... that might just offer you a certain type of role," she said.Starting her career with the film Gandhi in 1982, Neena acted in several films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak and Mandi, among many others. Her recent performance in the film Baadhai Ho got huge appreciation.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.