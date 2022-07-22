'My Appreciation And Congratulations': Rajinikanth On Prathiban's Iravin Nizhal

Actor-director Prathiban shot Iravin Nizhal in a single shot and has been receiving appreciation from viewers, critics and celebrities. Superstar Rajinikanth also congratulated Prathiban on the success of Iravin Nizhal. Several photos of Rajinikanth and Parthiban have surfaced online, along with a handwritten note that the actor wrote to praise him.

Rajinikanth congratulated Parthiban for creating a world record by making a film in a single shot. In his letter, the superstar also praised AR Rahman. Rajinikanth has also sent a handwritten letter to cinematographer Arthur Wilson, expressing his heartfelt congratulations on the film.

“While the Irvain Nizhal film, made with extraordinary efforts in a single shot, is receiving the accolades of many whilst making a world record, to my dear friend Parthiban… the entire film crew, respected AR Rahman, notably cinematographer Arthur Wilson, my appreciations and congratulations,” wrote Rajinikanth.

Check out the photos here:

After meeting Rajinikanth, Prathiban shared his experience and shared a video on social media. He also showed the handwritten letter that the superstar gave him. “In Iravin Nizhal, Rajini sir liked the temple shots, the Telugu speaking sequences and the making video. He also said that AR Rahman is an asset for Iravin Nizhal. When I told him that I wanted to do a comedy film next, he recalled my collaboration with Vadivel and how it worked well. I took a photo with him and his love is a huge award for me,” said Prathiban.

Iravin Nizhal is touted as the world’s first non-linear single-shot film and it was released on July 15. Apart from Parthiban, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandha Krishnan, Robo Shankar, Sai Priyanka Ruth and Brigida Saga in key roles.

Prathiban directed and produced the film under the banner of Bioscope Film Framers and Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations presented the film. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while Arthur A Wilson handled the cinematography.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.