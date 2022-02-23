‘My Bathroom is as Big as The House Once I Lived in’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created an identity in Bollywood for his own style of acting and he has been able to create a huge fan following over the years. The actor, who can bring any character to life, did not even think that he would someday have a beautiful home in a city like Mumbai. Remembering his old days, Nawaz said that a lot of hard work and time has gone in reaching the place where he is today. Earlier his house used to be of the same size as his bathroom in his new palatial bungalow.

Today the actor owns a lavish house on Yari Road in Versova areas of Mumbai and has recently shifted there. Nawaz said that he did not have any such plans but his brother showed him this land. Then he also showed interest in it and the rest is history. Very few people would know that the actor is also a good architect. Nawaz’s love for art can be seen in the house in which he lives today.

When the actor came to Mumbai, before making it big in the film industry, he used to live in a small place with four people. That room was so small that if they would open the complete door it would touch someone’s feet.

His new bungalow, built over three years, has been built in the lines of his ancestral house in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. Most parts of the house have been designed by Nawazuddin and it took three years to construct the mansion.

Talking to a leading news portal, Nawaz said that when he was in the National School of Drama he also studied Architecture. He added that he is also a creative person and hence he has aesthetic sense. He added that he used to take time out of his busy schedule and come to the construction site to oversee the work. He would break something and plan some new design while building the house.

He said he is thinking of making a rooftop wooden cabin where he can sit and work on the script. He added that since he is a man connected to the roots, one would find Desi vibes in his interior design. Nawaz spent a lot of time at this new Bungalow during the Covid lockdown period.

