'My Best Friend's A**': Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian are BFFs Again As They Team Up For 'Secret Surprise'

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West have "secret surprise" for their fans. After a much publicized fight in 2008, the former besties have once again established their BFF status once again.On Friday, Hilton took to Instagram to share a picture with Kardashian, teasing that the two are working on a "secret project.""#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsA**," wrote Hilton. In the short video, the two celebrities can be seen donning silver sequined dresses.The two have come together for Hilton's new single with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike titled, Best Friend's A**. They are also joined by "RuPaul's Drag Race" star and Britney Spears impersonator, Derrick Barry.Hilton and Kardashian were longtime friends, but they had a tiff years ago. In the 2000's they were often spotted hanging out with each other, posing for paparazzi and spending time with each together. But eventually, the two grew apart. In a 2008 radio interview, Hilton took a dig at Kardashian calling her butt as "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag."A year later, Kardashian informed that she hasn't talked to her in a few years. "We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something — she did call me to apologize," Howard Stern quoted her as saying.But now that the two are coming for a new single, it seems like all is well between the two.Follow @news18movies for more