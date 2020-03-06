My Biggest Aspiration is to Strike Balance Between Personal and Professional Life: Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana is not an actor who likes to slow down, making us wonder how he balances his personal life, and how he even has the time to eat and sleep.

The actor has certainly kept himself busy since 2017 by giving eight back-to-back hits including Bareilly Ki Barfi, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Bala. But the actor says he's struggled to find a balance between work and life.

Ayushmann, who is married to Tahira Kashyap and shares two kids with her, says he had to miss out a lot on his family time to reach where he is today, but his biggest aspiration right now is to strike a balance between his personal and professional life.

"I'm on a professional high right now, so of course, you have to sacrifice something for that. It's been seven days that I haven't seen my kids. Sometimes you have to do that in life. So right now, my biggest aspiration is to strike that balance which is not an easy thing to do.

"But I'm sure it will happen this year because I'm keeping that gap between my projects. Last year, I'd done three-four films together. But this time, I'll try maintain a gap. And, I'm glad that I have an understanding partner and I think she also has an understanding partner," says Ayushmann.

The actor says since he and his wife are like-minded people and used to do theatre together, they both understand their profession well and Tahira is extremely proud of him and his work.

Ever since Ayushmann made his debut in Bollywood, he has always managed to push the boundaries by picking one challenging role after another. He played a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and most recently a homosexual man in the latter's sequel.

"The idea is to give something new to people. I grasp a film as an audience, and not as a star. I don't think like a star, what will be my entry point or this will be my punchline. That is a very myopic way of looking. I will always love to do a film, which I would love to watch. Many actors feel that public will like it so let me do it. But we must ourselves become the audience first, and then you can decide. This film is relevant enough. We are ready for it," he says.

The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.