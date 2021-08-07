My Bold Videos for Raj Kundra's App were Applauded by Shilpa Shetty, Says Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra alleged that Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into thinking that ‘semi-nude and porn’ shoots were normal. She even claimed that Raj told her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her pictures and videos. On Friday, Sherlyn recorded her statement with the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in the porn case, of which Raj is allegedly the key conspirator. He is currently in judicial custody.

“My production company was never associated with Raj Kundra’s company. I signed an agreement with his company Armsprime as a celebrity artist. Hotshots made pornographic films with some other talent. Since hotshots, Bollywood Flame and Armsprime were all connected to Kundra and I had an agreement with his company. I was called in to throw some light on the terms and conditions. I told the officers that never did I shoot any videos for hotshots or other alleged apps of Mr Kundra," Sherlyn said.

She added, “Officers were trying to understand what was the modus operandi, who all were involved, how was I encouraged, what all was being told to people like me. Did he ever visit me personally and what transpired in those conversations. They wanted to know if I was approached for Bollyflame. Yes I was approached for other things but it never materialised. Basically I was told it will be basic glamour, but the content kept getting bolder - not once I felt the content was getting objectionable as I was being encouraged and made to believe that it was fine."

Sherlyn continued, “I have never indulged in sexual intercourse for Sherlyn app in front of the camera but the nature of content kept getting bolder - I was told that my videos where applauded by Shilpa and team. I was told Shilpa is impressed with my work. And when you get such kind of appreciation from someone like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t question the nature of your work, you just want to move ahead and deliver your best. I think these victims who are coming forward and saying that they have been mislead, drugged and forced to have sexual intercourse in front of a rolling camera for Hotshots without their consent is not to be ignored. These are serious allegations. These are upcoming model who are made to believe that they have to do such work if they want to pursue a career in Bollywood - which is a big lie."

