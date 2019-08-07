My Characters Need to Be Layered, Complex and Have a Strong Sense of Being, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is looking at a busy year ahead. If all goes right, she will have five releases in the next four months, two of which include Amar Kaushik’s Bala and Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking about what made her want to play a dusky woman dealing with her insecurities in Bala, she told Mid-Day, "While choosing a film, I try and understand if the audience will connect with my part. My characters need to be layered, complex and have a strong sense of being. Bala is right up my sleeve. It's so funny and moving; it's a story where you will connect to the characters instantly."

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a premature balding man and Yami Gautam as an aspiring model from a small town.

Meanwhile, on playing Chandro ‘Shooter Dadi’ Tomar—India’s oldest sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh—she said, “As an artiste, you hope that you get a film like this in your career and I'm fortunate to have this in my bag." The film also features Taapsee Pannu as Chandro’s sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also a sharpshooter and has won India many laurels in competitive tournaments along with Chandro.

Pednekar will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, and alongside Konkona Sensharma and Vikrant Massey in Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

