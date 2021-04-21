My Children Often Ask Me to Get Married or Date Someone: Urvashi Dholakia

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is a single mother to twins Sagar and Kshitij, said that her sons ask her to get married or date someone. The actress got married at the age of 16 and has been raising her sons on her own since she was 17.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “My children and family want me to settle down but I haven’t given it a serious thought yet. My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I’m faced with these topics, I always laugh it off. Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai, but I can’t overthink things beyond a point. So, if it has to happen, it will happen. Another thing is that I’m a very independent woman and have lived life on my own terms. Hence, I would need someone who understands this rather than undermining my independence.”

For the uninitiated, she was dating actor Anuj Sachdeva a few years ago and had participated with him in dance reality show Nach Bailye 9.

Meanwhile, Urvashi became a household name by playing Komolika in original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She then went on to appear in shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and many more. She had also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as a winner.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here