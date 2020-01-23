My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut

A day after Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent comments about India’s history and identity, the actress has said that her statement has been "misinterpreted."

At the press conference of Panga, the actress was asked about whether she felt that her response to Saif Ali Khan's statement on his latest film Tanhaji's polarising politics was blown out of proportion.

"Yes, I think it was (misinterpreted). I just put forth my point of view like the way Saif did. But saying that I lashed out at him or I gave him an earful is pure sensationalism," Kangana said.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Saif had spoken at length about the politics of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, saying it was not exact and that he did not take a stand against it.

“I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one," Saif said.

Later, in an interview with Zee News, Kangana pointed out that the existence of Mahabharata proved that a united India existed before the British took over the country

"If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharata? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war," she said.

Meanwhile, in Panga, Kangana plays the role of a former National-level Kabaddi player, Jaya, poised for a comeback after giving birth to a son. With help from her supportive husband Prashant (Jassie Gill), who encourages her to train and manages the household, Jaya struggles to make it to Team India.

The film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 24.

