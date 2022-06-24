My Dear Bootham: First Single From Prabhu Deva's Next Is Out

Prabhudeva, who has donned different hats in the industry from choreographer, director, and producer to the actor in his decades-long career, will be next seen in the film titled My Dear Bootham, directed by N Ragavan. And, now, the makers have released the first single Master Oh My Master to amplify the excitement.

In the foot-tapping song scored by D. Imman, Prabhudeva, as always, has mesmerised the masses with his moves. The choreography has been done by Sridhar. Crooned by Arvind Annest, the lyrics are provided by Dr. Challa Bhagyalakshmi. The video has been shot in a vibrant setting, and Prabhudeva’s dance skills are a treat to watch.

In the out-and-out kids’ fantasy movie, Prabhudeva will be seen essaying the character of a Genie. Coming with a message, the plot of the film revolves around a strong bond between a kid and a genie.

The film also stars Ramya Nambeesan as the kid’s mother, while, a total of five child artistes– Ashwanth, Param Guhanesh, Saathvik, Sakthi, and Kaesitha are part of the prime cast. In addition, it also has Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha, Imman Annaachi, Suresh Menon, and Lollu Sabha Swaminathan in prominent roles.

Jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Ramesh P Pillai, the music of My Dear Bootham is being provided by D.Imman. While UK Senthil Kumar has handled the cinematography. Distribution rights of the film in Telugu have been bagged by AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations, whilst, they will be releasing the movie in Telugu.

The release date of the film, which is currently in post-production, will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.