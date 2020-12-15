My Equation with Eijaz Khan was Never Fake, Says Pavitra Punia

The bond between Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan has become the talk of the town. However, Pavitra has clarified that despite being close to each other, she does not call her relationship with Eijaz as love.

Talking to ETimes TV, the actress asserted that her feelings for Eijaz are genuine and admitted that he’s special for her. "My equation with Eijaz Khan was never fake and he was close, he is and I hope he will always be close to me," she said.

Pavitra stated that they met on the show and did not know in which direction their relationship was moving. The actress, who got evicted a few weeks ago from Bigg Boss 14, said that she had not entered the house for love, but later got attached to Eijaz.

"I had also said that the house is such that if you genuinely fall in love with someone, he might end up saying that he was playing a game," she told ETimes TV, asserting she always had this in her mind. The actress said that eventually she got close to Eijaz and developed expectations. She added that when the expectation did not get fulfilled, she felt bad.

She also clarified that she never "used Eijaz Khan for the game, nor do I intend to." Pavitra stated that they played the game as individuals and had a special place in each other’s hearts. She said that for her, Eijaz is the winner of the show.

Pavitra also said that her feelings for him were genuine and special. She, however, said that it doesn not mean she ever loved Eijaz. She revealed that since the bond developed inside the Bigg Boss house, they both were confused about it. The actress said that she was very expressive but Eijaz was not.

The actress admitted that she would like to give her relationship with Eijaz another chance when he comes out of the show. While she does not know how things will play out, only time will tell.