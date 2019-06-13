My Every Film Deals with a Subject That Can Be Made into a Documentary, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says the subject of his every film is so pertinent that they can all be made into documentaries.

Be it his debut film Vicky Donor that dealt with the taboo around sperm donation in India, or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that talked about erectile dysfunction, or Badhaai Ho that shed a light on the sex lives of elderly couples, Ayushmann’s films have always tried to start a conversation about social issues.

Now, his forthcoming film Article 15 deals with the deep-seated caste system in India. Talking about its subject, he told Hindustan Times, "Every film of mine deals with a subject that can be made into a documentary — be it body shaming or anything else."

"What is the point of a film addressing a social issue if there is no reach? The reach will only come with entertainment. Otherwise, nobody will watch that film. If it is only going to the festivals, there is no point because you know that the audience already knows about these issues," he added.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 stars Ayushmann as a cop who is investigating a gang-rape case in India’s heartland. It is slated to release on June 28.

Professionally, Ayushmann is on a roll right now. He has a slew of other films in various stages of production. There’s Amar Kaushik’s Bala, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

