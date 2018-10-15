My Experiences Haunt Me Every Minute: Kannada Actress Sangeetha Bhat Shares Her #MeToo Story

1-Hello everyone...i have been wanting to share with you all from a few months,...that i am no longer in the film industry (for good) been undergoing a lot of trauma since the time i stepped foot in this industry...many told me not to share my story but i didn't want my struggle pic.twitter.com/nLRkRLHAAa — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

2-These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc.These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life.i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk.please read page 1,2,3 to know more, #metoo #badexperiences pic.twitter.com/gMoyxF0cwv — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

Sangeetha Bhat is one of the rare voices from the southern film industry to voice her #MeToo story. Without taking any names, the Kannada actress shared how she was harassed multiple times in separate incidents by different members of the Kannada industry.Sharing the post on Twitter she wrote, "Hello everyone... I have been wanting to share with you all from a few months,...that I am no longer in the film industry (for good) been undergoing a lot of trauma since the time I stepped foot in this industry...many told me not to share my story but I didn't want my struggle."She clarified that her purpose to share the story is not publicity and it's risky to write all this. "These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc. These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life. I have gathered too much courage to write this, which I know, comes with a lot of risk," she added.Describing the disturbing incidents, Sangeetha shared how a casting director sexually abused her at the age of 15. She also added how she was slut-shamed on the sets by the directors and actors of the film.The actor went on to reveal that she even hid the fact that she was married to save her career in the film industry.She mentioned that her husband has been very supportive of her through the entire journey. She said that quitting the industry has brought some peace, though she continues to strive her passion for acting through short films and theatres.You can read her post here:On the other hand in Bollywood, a number of popular names like Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual harassment by different women.