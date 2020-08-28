'My Family and I Have Thought of Dying by Suicide, or Someone Should Shoot Us': Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty says that her family's reputation has been tarnished in such a manner in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case that they have thought of ending their lives multiple times. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actress said that she comes from a middle-class family who values respect in society the most.

During the interview, Rhea mentioned multiple times that her mother is also suffering from anxiety and is about to be admitted to the hospital.

Rhea said, "I have thought of suicide in the last couple of months. My family and me think about it, or we think someone should shoot us. We are middle class people, respect is everything for us. Everyone is making up stories, so what's the point in us giving any clarification?

"I have been accused of doing black magic, I've been called a 'vish kanya'. It's a witch hunt. He was a star, so I have been asked, 'what's your aukaat?' I want justice for Sushant and also for myself. People don't feel our pain. Why have we been tagged criminals? Do I have the right to prove my innocence or not?"

Referring to various allegations from Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rhea said, "She hasn't spoken to him in 4 years. She was living in his house, sending photos of repair work that needs to be done. If I was controlling Sushan't finances, I would have stopped this first. As a woman, Ankita did not think how much I'll be hurt when she said such things about me?"

Rhea also said she and her friends receive thousands of rape and death threats every day. "I get thousands of rape threats every day. Not just me, even my friends whose numbers have been flashed. Our chats have all been leaked on media, our lives have been compromised."

Talking about Aditya Thackeray's name being dragged into this, Rhea said, "I have never met Aditya Thackeray, I don't have his number, he is not protecting me. I am asking people, someone please protect me. My life has been destroyed. I have no political connections. CBI is investigating and I have full faith they will find the truth."

Rhea said that that Sushant was affected by the fact that his performances were not rewarded at award shows. He was also affected by the MeToo allegation levied against him, after reports said that his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi felt uncomfortable by his behaviour.

When asked if he had any enemies, Rhea said, "Usko Sanjana Sanghi and Rohini Iyer (celebrity manager) ne kaafi tang kia tha. Sushant thought that this and the MeToo allegations was part of a nexus, I wanted it to be investigated. I was like, if she is a budding actress, why would she stay quiet for 1.5 months before speaking up?"

When asked about his relationship with housmate Sidharth Pithani, Rhea said, "Sushant loved Siddharth, he is a simple boy from Hyderabad. We used to call him Buddha. He used to play the drum when Sushant used to sing his prayers to Lord Shiva in the morning."

She also said that the actor took his own medicines. "Sushant took his own medicines, we would occasionally pass it to him. If your partner is suffering from any illness, what's the natural thing to do? To ask him to take medicines. That's what I did."