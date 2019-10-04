Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

My Family Sacrificed Their Lives So I could have Mine, Says Priyanka Chopra

During the promotions of her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra stressed on the importance of families. She also shared how she has a strong mother-daughter relationship similar to the one shown in the movie.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
My Family Sacrificed Their Lives So I could have Mine, Says Priyanka Chopra
(Image: AP)

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas promotes her comeback movie The Sky is Pink in full swing, she’s giving us a glimpse of her thought process about how she really felt connected to the script. The actress draws parallels between the characters in the movie with those in her own family.

Recently, she compared how the on-screen couple (played by her and Farhan Akhtar), were much like her parents who sacrificed their lives and stood by her.

View this post on Instagram

Calm before the storm...coming at you #Day3 #TheSkyIsPink promotions... In theatres Oct 11! #TeamPixel

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The movie has taken inspiration from the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker, who lost her life at 18 due to being born with immune deficient disorder. Priyanka plays the role of her mother Aditi Chaudhary. Explaining how her parents too remained by her side, she said in an interview with PTI,“My parents were like that with me. They stood by me and supported me over their own dreams and ambitions. They sacrificed their lives so that I could have mine and I feel like in this cynical world today, where we somehow become solitary from our families.” She added, “This is the kind of family film that reminds you, how important family is and how important the support of your family is. I found that just so beautiful, especially in the world of today.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DilDhadakneDo #DDD A post shared by Madhu Chopra (@madhuchopra) on

Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha. Describing her character of Aditi as a “a ferocious mom who was best friends with her daughter,” Priyanka says that she shares the same relationship with her mother Madhu Chopra and the two often go out for parties or concerts just to hang out together. She said, "She has known my entire journey… from all my boyfriends to my husband. She has been my best person. Seeing that in Aditi to me was as if I was playing what my mother has been to me.”

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink releases on October 11, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram