My Fans were Upset After Watching Radhe, Says 'Dagdu Dada' Pravin Tarde

A popular face in the Marathi film and theatre industry, Pravin Vitthal Tarde recently featured in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Although he does lead roles in Marathi and is also the director behind thought-provoking hits like Deool Band and Mulshi Pattern, Pravin stresses that he took up the Bollywood project for a smaller part because he wanted to build a good relationship with Salman Khan. Despite doing Radhe, he is not impressed with commercial films.

“I don’t like ‘masala’ films. Neither do I like watching them nor do I like doing them. I believe, film is a medium through which weaker section of the society can get justice. We can reach out to them. If an issue can be raised through your film, nothing better. What is the reality of our times and how it’s like to shoot it can be learnt through Marathi films, which are far better in terms of content when compared with Hindi," Pravin says while talking about power of cinema and its reach.

On the reaction he has been getting for the role of Dagdu Dada, a local don, in Radhe, Pravin says, “My fans were upset after watching Radhe. They told me, ‘Pravin Bhai, why did you do such a small role?’ I said, I have reached here only after doing smaller roles. Length of the role does not matter to me. I wanted to build relations with Salman bhai and the experience of working with him has been terrific. I loved him as a human being. Like I said, if a commercial film goes from my end, I don’t prefer it."

About his experience of working in Radhe and the differences he sees in the working style of Marathi and Hindi film industries, Pravin says, “While making Marathi films we don’t have budget. Mulshi Pattern was made after seven years because there was no producer who wanted to invest in it. I was running for money in the industry. Love stories, family drama and comedies have always been given priority. Producers could not see the entertainment quotient in gang wars and farmers’ life in my film. When I first reached Radhe set, I was bewildered seeing the grandeur and the technicians. We are used to putting 15 actors in one vanity van. On Radhe set, there were 10 vanities (laughs). Due to Salman Khan and Prabhudeva, there was good money invested in the film. I was really happy seeing the glamour. The scenes they did for 2-3 days, I have done them in 3-4 hours in Mulshi Pattern. In Hindi, films are riding on the star cast and the name of the director. In Marathi, content is hero."

Pravin’s acclaimed film on farmers’ issues, Mulsi Pattern is getting a remake in Hindi as Antim: The Final Truth. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who also featured in the original, and stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. Pravin is set to direct the remakes in the South but he has stayed away from the Hindi version.

He says, “I insist people watch Mulsi Pattern once before watching the Bollywood remake. It gets commercialised here. Even genres get changed sometimes. I am not doing it so I don’t know what changes they have made and what thought has gone behind it. Since I’m remaking it in the South, I want to tell the viewers that it will be made for the farmers and not for entertainment sake. The film will be for the farmers’ children and their land. I have come to know that there have been some commercial changes made in the Hindi version. I saw the scene that was revealed which was in high speed. I don’t believe Mulshi Pattern needs any technical edge. Its content is really huge. I will be happy if the Hindi remake works. I’ll be glad knowing the subject I picked from my land reached the entire country. Mulshi Pattern remake is a proud moment for the Marathi film industry. It is a huge honour that Hindi film industry is taking our subject to the world."

Pravin has remained tight-lipped about his venture into Bollywood as a director saying he will not jinx it, but confirms talks are ongoing.

