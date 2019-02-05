LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

My Father Didn't Change After Winning Oscar, Says A R Rahman's Daughter

On the occasion of the 10-year celebration of the music of 'Slumdog Millionaire', A R Rahman's daughter Khatija became emotional and praised the musician.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
My Father Didn't Change After Winning Oscar, Says A R Rahman's Daughter
A R Rahman
Loading...
Mumbai: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of Oscar-winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman, says that she is proud of her father not only because of his musical achievements worldwide but also about the values he has inculcated in her as a father.

On the occasion of the 10-year celebration of the music of Slumdog Millionaire that won eight awards at the Oscars including Best Original Score by A.R. Rahman, Khatija became emotional and praised her father.

Khatija said: "Though the world knows you for your music and the award that you won, I have immense love and respect for you because of the values they taught us (three of his children). Your humility matters the most for me. Not an atom of your character has changed ever since you won the Oscar, nothing has changed in you in the last 10 years except the time you spend with us has reduced. I think you are making it up now by taking us on short trips!"

"I am deeply inspired by your generosity. There are a lot of things (social work) that you do and people, even I do not get to know about it. This is something that I value the most about my father."

At the event, when the daughter asked her father to share some advice that he would like to give to his children and all the youngsters out there, Rahman became very emotional and took a pause.

Then he replied, "I do not give advice to people really. When all three of you were growing up, I made sure that I teach you everything that my mother taught me when I was growing up.

"Now it is time you have to follow your heart and instinct pray to God and He will guide you. I think your conscience is the best thing to guide you in life."

The event was attended by the whole music team including lyricist Gulzar, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Ila Arun, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Vijay Prakash and actor Anil Kapoor.

Gulzar shared the Oscar with Rahman for the song "Jai Ho" that won the Best Original Song in 2009. On stage, he and the rest of the artistes shared their special memory and trivia to cherish the moment of winning the Oscar 10 years ago.

The event took place in the Dharavi slam area where children from the Dharavi Music Project performed on the songs of the film.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram