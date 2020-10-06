My Father Didn’t Make Any Phone Calls for Me: Tiku Talsania's Daughter Shikha on Nepotism Debate

Actress Shikha Talsania shared her views on the raging debate on nepotism in Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding actress is the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania's daughter but even as an insider went through the traditional process consisting of auditions and screen tests to grab roles.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shikha said that no two actor has the same journey in Bollywood. “When it comes to nepotism and my journey, yes my father is an insider given that he has worked for 40 years in the industry. But 2009 (Wake Up Sid) was my first film and 2018 was my seventh film (Veere Di Wedding) where I played my first ever lead role. People didn’t know I was my father’s daughter. He didn’t make any phone calls for me,” she said.

Shikha said that she wanted to carve her own niche and her family decided that too, but she will mot judge anyone making a different choice.

When asked if people knowing if she was her father's daughter would benefit her, she said, “Nepotism benefitted me in the sense that I didn’t have to move cities to come to Mumbai, or rent a place. I had that security. There were no reservations, fears and doubts as regarding work shifts. No explanation required even when I travelled back from Madh Island at 4.30 am." She added that she theoretically knew about an actor’s journey, but it is different in real life.

Shikha will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake by David Dhawan. The film will star Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.