'My Father Has Taught Me Some Invaluable Lessons,' Says Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known to share a close bond with her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. In a recent interview, she called him her greatest teacher.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Actress Anushka Sharma, who turned 32 on Friday, shared characteristics about herself. She said that perseverance comes naturally to her and that life has led her to where she is today.

"Perseverance comes naturally to me. It's not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has to lead me to where I am. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on," Anushka said.

Anushka considers her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma to be her greatest teacher.

"I went to Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons," she said.

"He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit longer. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It's really been extremely special."

She added that the thing her father told her was "no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment."

"I think that's something that stuck with me cause I was so young and I really look up to my father. He is a very wise man and he has had a huge impression on my life. So, when he said that to me it really stuck with me."

Anushka says this advice helped her when she started out as a model at a very young age.

"I started working when I was so young. It was important for me to know all this because at the age of 14-15 when you are making decisions for yourself and your career, it's really hard. That's what gave me clarity. That's what I did and I think that's something that has always stood out for me," she said.

