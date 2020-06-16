My Films Have Been Sabotaged by Salman Khan's Family, Says 'Dabangg' Director Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Dabangg and Besharam, has posted a lengthy statement on social media, in which he blames Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan, for sabotaging his career in the Hindi film industry.

In the statement, he also made clear why he did not return to direct the Dabangg sequel.

"I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. The reason why I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak Films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra," writes Abhinav.

Abhinav further says, "My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from back and stay hidden. But the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry's but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent. They use a clever mix of ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone."

