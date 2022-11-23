My Friend Ganesha’s Ahsaas Channa Now Popular OTT Actress; List Of Her Projects

The 2007 film My Friend Ganesha, directed by Rajiv S Ruia, revolved around the life of an eight-year-old boy, Aashu, who feels neglected by his parents. However, his life changes forever after he finds a true friend and guide in Lord Ganesha. The film’s heartwarming storyline and Aashu’s character were widely praised by the audience back then. But, do you know that the actress who played Aashu, Ahsaas Channa, has become one of the most sought-after OTT actresses now? Read on to know about her acting journey.

Ahsaas made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Vaastu Shastra, starring alongside stalwarts like Sushmita Sen and Rajpal Yadav. She enacted the role of Rohan in the 2004 horror film. Although the movie got mixed reviews, Ahsaas’s performance didn’t go unnoticed by the audience. After Vaastu Shastra, she went on to play pivotal roles in a host of films and daily soaps, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Phoonk, Kasamh Se, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Oye Jassie, to name a few. She even appeared in television commercials.

However, the 23-year-old actress has also faced a lot of rejections in her career. In an interview with the Times Of India, she spoke about dealing with rejections. Ahsaas said, “I enjoy giving auditions and do not feel heartbroken or anything if I do not get a project. It is okay, I am getting work back to back and I am enjoying this new phase of my career.”

Besides films and TV shows, Ahsaas Channa established a special place in audiences’ hearts with her performance in several hit web series, which include Girls Hostel, Hostel Daze, Kota Factory and Modern Love Mumbai. She was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched season 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here