'My Grandfather Fighting Bravely': Ayush Sharma on Rumours of Pandit Sukh Ram's Death

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s grandfather and veteran politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma recently suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Following this rumours that he had passed away surfaced. However, his grandson Ayush Sharma has rubbished all such reports on his Instagram handle.

Aayush wrote, “My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong man and is fighting bravely. In this difficult time for our entire family, I request everyone to pray for my Grandfather’s wellbeing, as well as refrain from the media from paying attention to any false news. At the end of the post, he wrote, “We will keep you updated and informed about your grandfather’s health every step of the way. Heartfelt thanks for all the prayers." Take a look at his post below.

Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering a brain stroke. Reportedly, he was airlifted from Mandi to Delhi. His health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday.

Ayush Sharma is married to Bollywood star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan since November 2014. He debuted in the film industry with Loveyatri and then shared screen space with his brother-in-law Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth. Ayush recently hosted a lavish Eid party at their Khar residence. The party was a star-studded affair as celebrities from Bollywood and television were papped while entering the venue.

Ayush’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram was holding the communication ministry during the Narasimha Rao government at the centre. He pioneered the first mobile phone call in the country by calling the then-Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. Here’s wishing Pandit Sukh Ram a speedy recovery.

