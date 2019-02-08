LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
My Heart Sinks When I Realise I'll Never See You Again: Sonu Sood on Father's Death Anniversary

Actor Sonu Sood has penned an emotional note on his father Shakti Sood's second death anniversary, thanking him for inspiring him to be helpful to others.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
My Heart Sinks When I Realise I'll Never See You Again: Sonu Sood on Father's Death Anniversary
Actor Sonu Sood has penned an emotional note on his father Shakti Sood's second death anniversary, thanking him for inspiring him to be helpful to others.
Actor Sonu Sood has penned an emotional note on his father Shakti Sood's second death anniversary, thanking him for inspiring him to be helpful to others. Sharing a series of pictures of his father on Instagram, Sonu wrote, "The date (February 7) I don't want to remember but the date I will never forget! It has been two years dad... life has never been the same."

"The vacuum that you left in our lives will never be filled. We miss you everyday, every minute, every second. My hands shiver when I write this, my heart sinks when I realise I will never see you again. Just want to thank you, dad, for teaching us the lessons of our lives, for inspiring us to be helpful to others. We can never be like you but will try to follow your footsteps. Stay happy wherever you are papa. Will miss you always... till I see you someday," he added.



Sonu's father died on February 7, 2017, at their residence in Moga, Punjab. He had been suffering from respiratory problems for several years, he died following a cardiac arrest. Sonu was in a conversation with his father when the latter suddenly collapsed and fell down from the bed. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

After a roaring success of Simmba, Sonu is currently shooting for a Tamil film in Chennai.


