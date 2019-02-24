LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:February 24, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
(Image: Yogen Shah)
It’s been a year since legendary actress Sridevi passed away, and the world is still mourning the tragic loss. The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

Sridevi's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a touching tribute to the late actress to mark the one-year anniversary of her tragic death.

Janhvi, 21, shared a flashback photo on Instagram of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi’s lap.

“My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it," she captioned the moving picture.



Janhvi along with Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi recently held a puja in Chennai earlier this month to mark a year since Sridevi left.

Sridevi may be gone, but her legacy of love and warmth lives on. She was widely known and loved for her otherworldly acting skills, innate comic timing, and graceful dancing skills. Having worked in a male-dominated industry for over four decades, Sridevi stood tall entirely on her merit and proved women can more than excel. And, the commercial and critical success of her last release Mom, which also marked her 300th film outing, showed why she was still so relevant and valued.

