English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
Sridevi's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a touching tribute to the late actress to mark the one-year anniversary of her tragic death.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
It’s been a year since legendary actress Sridevi passed away, and the world is still mourning the tragic loss. The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.
Sridevi's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a touching tribute to the late actress to mark the one-year anniversary of her tragic death.
Janhvi, 21, shared a flashback photo on Instagram of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi’s lap.
“My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it," she captioned the moving picture.
Janhvi along with Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi recently held a puja in Chennai earlier this month to mark a year since Sridevi left.
Sridevi may be gone, but her legacy of love and warmth lives on. She was widely known and loved for her otherworldly acting skills, innate comic timing, and graceful dancing skills. Having worked in a male-dominated industry for over four decades, Sridevi stood tall entirely on her merit and proved women can more than excel. And, the commercial and critical success of her last release Mom, which also marked her 300th film outing, showed why she was still so relevant and valued.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sridevi's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a touching tribute to the late actress to mark the one-year anniversary of her tragic death.
Janhvi, 21, shared a flashback photo on Instagram of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi’s lap.
“My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it," she captioned the moving picture.
Janhvi along with Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi recently held a puja in Chennai earlier this month to mark a year since Sridevi left.
Sridevi may be gone, but her legacy of love and warmth lives on. She was widely known and loved for her otherworldly acting skills, innate comic timing, and graceful dancing skills. Having worked in a male-dominated industry for over four decades, Sridevi stood tall entirely on her merit and proved women can more than excel. And, the commercial and critical success of her last release Mom, which also marked her 300th film outing, showed why she was still so relevant and valued.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
- Zazai’s Record Knock Takes Afghanistan to Series Win Over Ireland
- Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
- Watch: South Korean Kids Singing 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to Honour Modi in Seoul is Winning Hearts
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results