My Job is Done Before the Release of the Film, Says Sara Ali Khan Post Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the December of 2018, with two films releasing in the same month – Kedarnath and Simmba. But the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan was already a star. Even before she could show off her dancing skills on the big screen, a video of her grooving to the song Saat Samundar Paar went viral on social media.

In the video, Sara was seen taking centre-stage in a white sari, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, dancing at a wedding function of a relative of the designer duo. Abu-Sandeep has been designing outfits for Amrita for years, and it's only natural that the daughter followed in the mother's sartorial footsteps.

The actress was in Delhi as the showstopper for the designers at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, a day after the release of her latest film Love Aaj Kal. Sara sat down with a quick tete-a-tete with News18.com before going on the ramp.

So, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have been dressing you since you were a kid?



Before I knew what dressing meant they have been dressing me. It's so fun to come together for the first time on something like this, which is the amalgamation of the past, present and future which is what Abu and Sandeep are for me. They've been dressing mom, they've dressed me and I aspire to have them design my wedding outfit one day.

What's your take on the clothes they design for you?



As somebody who's always liked clothes, I've always aspired to be able to do something like high fashion, something different, because in my personal life I don't really wear anything grand. I'm simple and understated that way. It's not white chikan kari, which is what I wear every day, so that's exciting for me.

Why do you always wear white chikan kari suits in real life?



There's something very simple about it. It's very ethnic.

It's not something you'd see a Bollywood star wearing every day...



But I am not a star. I do not aspire to be one either. I am here to be an actor and to make my own mark. And I think that the only way to really do justice to that is by being honest and fair. And the most honest and original thing I can wear is this. It's the most me.

How much of your fashion is influenced by your mother?



A lot, but not in the way that I have the same style as she does, but in the way that style has always been about being unique, comfortable and being original for her and I aspire to do the same. Of course, my unique is not her unique and her original is different from mine.

What is it that you tell Abu-Sandeep when you are looking for an outfit?



As somebody who's very new in this line, I usually trust them with my clothes. Not with hair and makeup, but with clothes I think I trust them almost blindly. Whatever they want.

Do you get jitters before going on the ramp?



This is literally my third ramp walk. I get the jitters before every shot I give, before every photograph is clicked, every time the media calls my name. If the jitters stop, I am over.

Growing up as an obese girl, did you have an idea you are going to be this glamorous diva one day?



I think that it's very important to have a strong sense of self and an adaptable exterior. So whether I'm studying at Columbia University, whether I'm going to walk the ramp, or promote a film - all of that is me on the exterior and that keeps changing. And my behaviour, my language, my thought process will keep changing with each of these changes. But who I'm on the inside, and who I sleep with every night, which is Sara without mascara, stays the same. I was 96 kgs in New York studying political science, but the girl inside was no different from the girl who won a Filmfare award for Kedarnath. They're the same.

Love Aaj Kal has had a good opening at the box office, what is your reaction?



It's just been a day. I don't want to say anything too soon. I've always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film. Because my job is to do what my director asks me to do with complete conviction and honesty, and I think that I have done that. Beyond that, it's for the audience's to love and the media to love, and I hope that they do.

