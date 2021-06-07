My Kids Are Top Priority, I am Working Hard For Their Future: Shweta Tiwari

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town, where she is shooting for a reality show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has recently been in the limelight because of her ugly spat with husband Abhinav Kohli. Shweta has two children — daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Her daughter is from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary while her son is from the second marriage with Abhinav. Her estranged husband has accused her of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and has also alleged that the little boy has been left alone while she is shooting for the show.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, the actress mentioned that she knows what is the best for her children and both Reyansh and Palak are her top priority. Shweta also went on to say that she is very well aware of how to keep them mentally and physically healthy. She added aboutworking very hard so that she can ensure the best future for her children. The popular actress also mentioned that she does not work according to anybody’s right or wrong and believes in making choices on what she thinks is right.

Previously, Shweta had accused Abhinav for not contributing a single penny in Reyansh’supbringing. She had also said that it is very sad and unfortunate that people tend to forget their responsibilities.

He current reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. Other participants in the show include Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. The show is scheduled to air on Colors TV from July. The shooting of the show began in May and the contestants of the show have been regularly sharing pictures from Cape Town for their fans and followers. Karishma Tanna was declared as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here