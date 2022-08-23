My Liberation Notes Star Lee Ki-woo Announces Wedding With A Moving Letter, To Marry In Jeju Island

Our hearts are fluttering as My Liberations Notes star Lee Ki-woo announced his wedding. The actor took to Instagram and shared the news of his wedding. The star also revealed he is marrying a non-celebrity who he has been with for a few years now. The wedding is set to take place in Jeju Island.

“Several years ago, I met a wise and righteous person who deeply resonated with me. She is a person who is not stingy with sharing and knows the reward of giving. When encountering the weak, she warmly lends her hand without hesitation. She is a tenacious person who tries to live a righteous life rather than one that is well off,” he said.

“While respecting each other and walking together in search of things to learn from one another, I became convinced that I want to live my future together with this person. I would like to start a family with this person who has given me a bigger goal in life. We ask for your encouragement and support so that we can make a happy family that can contribute even a little to the world,” Lee Ki-woo added.

“As always, I’m grateful for your interest and support, and I will work to improve myself further in return. Despite continued news of extremely hot weather and rain, I wish you a healthy and happy summer. Once again, thank you. 2022. Summer. From Lee Ki Woo,” he concluded the post. International publication YTNstar reported that the couple will be taking place at Jeju Island.

The actor received much love from his fans. “Thank you for sharing such a lovely heartfelt letter. I’ve always wondered about the lens through which beautiful photos are taken of you and Teddy. She sounds amazing. Sending all the best to the three of you and your journey ahead,” a fan wrote. “Awww!! Congratulations!! What a beautiful picture. I’m so happy for you 3!!” another fan added.

