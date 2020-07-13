'My Little Man is Not so Little Anymore': Mohanlal Wishes Son Pranav on Birthday With Then-and-Now Photo

Malayalam star Mohanlal's son Pranav is celebrating his birthday today. As junior Mohanlal turns 30, his superstar father posted a special birthday wish on Instagram, sharing how proud he is of his son.

Mohanlal shared a then-and-now photo, the older one showed baby Pranav in his arms, and the recent photo shows both of them sporting heavy beards posing for the camera. Mohanlal's caption read, "My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday, @pranavmohanlal #happybirthday #pranavmohanlal."

Pranav made his Malayalam movie debut as a child actor in Mohanlal's film Onnaman (2002). In the same year, he was also seen in Punarjani for which he won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He made his debut as a leading actor in Malayalam with 2018 release Aadhi with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. Soon after that, Pranav starred in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

He will next be seen in a special appearance playing the younger version of Mohanlal in Priyadarshan directorial historical epic war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, reported DNA.

Pranav will also be seen in Hridayam which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and is directed by Vineeth Srinivasan.