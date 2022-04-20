'My Maa!' Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Post For Her Mamma Babita Kapoor Is Priceless

Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account is one of the most interesting and enriching ones. Whether it is a wedding, Sunday with family, or a get-together, the actress never fails to drop love-filled pictures on social media. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a throwback picture of her mother Babita Kapoor and sent her birthday wishes. “Happy birthday Mothership ♥️My Maa♥️ #No beauty like Mamma‘s” she wrote and followed by cake emojis.

Kareena’s friends and fans took to the comment section and also sent wishes to her mother. Ace designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Even Malaika Arora wrote, “Wat a beautiful pic ❤️ Happy birthday dearest Babita aunty.” Maheep Kapoor and Saba Pataudi among others also sent wishes to Babita Kapoor.

Earlier today, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with her mother and penned down a heartwarming note on her birthday. “Tum Jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai arzu. that’s what we wish for everyday…The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama Circa – Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Babita Kapoor is celebrating her 75th birthday today. She is a former actress who rose to fame with the 1967 movie Raaz. During her career, Babita worked in 19 movies but then announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Apart from this, the actress recently announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

