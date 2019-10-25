My Mother Cried After Watching Saand Ki Aankh, Says Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu watched Saand Ki Aankh at a special screening with her parents. She is playing an old sharpshooter in the film.
Image of Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram
Taaapsee Pannu is currently riding high on the success of her recent films. Her latest release, Saand Ki Aankh, is also winning hearts.
Taapsee Pannu revealed that after a special screening of Saand Ki Aankh, her parents had nothing but admiration for their daughter's performance. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "My parents don’t say much, but these days my mother says that I can finally act. She cried while watching the film while my father was grinning from ear-to-ear. So, I assume they liked it."
Saand Ki Aankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as two grandmothers who discover their excellence in sharpshooting very late in life. The film is a real-life story based on sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.
Taapsee Pannu recently finished filming for Anubhav Sinha's women-centric film titled Thappad. Next, she will be seen in Ronnie Screwvala's Rashmi Rocket in the role of an athlete. Pannu had revealed that she was currently working hard to get into the right body shape for the film.
