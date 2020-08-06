My Mother Thinks I’m Going to Harm Myself, Says Sooraj Pancholi

Actor Sooraj Pancholi refuted reports that linked him to Disha Salian's death case. He also rubbished rumours that he had partied with Sushant Singh Rajput a night before his death.

Talking to India Today, Sooraj said, “I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don’t discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time. In fact, my mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’"

He added that he is not a talkative person when it comes to his problems. He said that he doesn't want to cause stress to his family.

The actor, who is also an accused in the Jiah Khan death case, said that people who are speeading fake news about him are destroying his life. The actor said that he was not given his first film on a platter. He said that he has served as an assistant director on two films and has a degree in acting. He said that he is not giving his passion up.

Sooraj recently slammed a news channel for spreading fake news and mis-identifying his friend for Disha Sailan. He wrote, "That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this!"

The actor will be next seen in sports drama Hawa Singh, directed by Prakash Nambiar.