'My Name is Chang and I'm Not Coronavirus,' Meiyang Chang Says in Video on Racism Post COVID-19 Oubreak

Last month, singer-actor Meiyang Chang had shared his ordeal of facing racial discrimination amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chang had recounted an incident in which two bikers on the road had called him 'coronavirus'.

Describing the incident, the Indian Premier League host had told an entertainment website, "I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming 'corona' and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn't see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you."

Read: Meiyang Chang Shares Ordeal of Racial Discrimination Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The former Indian Idol finalist has now appeared in a video, titled 'My Name is Chang and I'm Not Coronavirus'. The Indian of Chinese descent talks about people like him being racially abused after the coronavirus oubreak.

He starts the video by singing, "Chehraa kya dekhte ho, dil mein utar kar dekho na." Then he utters a modified version of Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, 'My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist'.

In the video, Chang says that the incident with the bikers could have happened with anybody from the northeast. It is probably meant as a joke, but there are many such incidents in which northeastern people have been made fun of.

"Jokingly, someone was made to realise that even if you are from this country, you don't belong here. Go back to China, Nepal or wherever you are from... This is casual racism, and it is not cool," he says.

Watch the video here:

Follow @News18Movies for more