My Name Is RaGa: Rahul Gandhi Biopic to Hit Screens Ahead of 2019 Elections

Weeks after the announcement of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another biopic on his political rival Rahul Gandhi has been planned. Titled “My Name Is RaGa,’ the film will trace the personal and political journey of Rahul Gandhi.Rupesh Paul, whose filmography includes projects like Saint Dracula 3D and Kamasutra 3D, is directing the film. Paul, who is returning to direction after four years, said, “The movie has no intentions to glorify Rahul or to demystify him. It’s the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked. Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don’t want to call this a biopic, it’s a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he wins over a catastrophic life.”The teaser of the film has already been released and it features many members of the Gandhi family. However, Paul is planning to shoot some new scenes to cover new developments. He said, “We are planning to shoot at more interesting locations like Collin College in the US where he had to study with a fake name and also the school where he completing his schooling and also a brief portions in Italy where his grandparents lived.”He further said, “We have a very small schedule left for shooting until the movie releases. The small schedule will be covering the latest events. For instance, Priyanka's entry in active politics we have added during the last day of our last shooting schedule. So basically we will wait for 10 per cent of the shooting schedule since it's a political movie and political events keep happening unexpectedly.”Though the release date of the film hasn’t been announced, it’s likely to hit the screens before the general elections of 2019.