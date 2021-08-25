‘My Own Marriage Didn’t Work’: Faissal Khan on Brother Aamir Khan’s Divorce

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan has become a director with his comeback film Faactory. Faissal is largely known for the 2000 film Mela with Aamir and his estranged relationship with him. The 55-year-old is currently promoting his directorial venture, and has opened up about several personal matters. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Faissal said he cannot think of marrying again since he doesn’t have enough money to afford a wife or a girlfriend.

Faissal said he did not make enough money in his career, and if his upcoming movie performs well, then he will definitely look for a girl. When asked about the recent divorce announcement of Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, Faissal said he is no one to give them any advice since his own marriage did not work.

Faissal said both Aamir and Kiran know what is best for them. The actor director had also made headlines in 2007 when he alleged that Aamir and other family members forcibly put him under medication for a year thinking he was mentally ill.

The actor now said that everything is okay between him and Aamir, adding that he takes his own decisions as an individual. Faissal also revealed during the interview that Aamir and his mother have watched his new movie.

“My mother loved it. It was my mother’s dream that I should turn director, which has been fulfilled with this film. Aamir found the film very engaging and said it is very good for a first time director,” he told ETimes.

Talking about Faactory, Faissal said the movie is a romantic thriller with a lot of twists and action that will keep the audience hooked. Faissal is also the leading actor in the movie which releases in cinemas on September 3.

Faissal’s first major film was Madhosh in 1994. The movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by his father Tahir Hussain. The movie flopped and Faissal failed to get a good start in the industry.

