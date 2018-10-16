My Parents Never Wanted Me to Become a Musician, Says Prasoon Joshi

Writer-adman Prasoon Joshi says while his parents were musicians, they were scared to let him become a musician fearing how he would sustain himself.He says he has seen a lot of struggle to be where he is today, but his first aim was always to be stable in life."My parents were musicians but they never wanted me to become a musician. They were scared thinking of how I shall sustain myself after becoming a musician. Looking at their apprehensions, I first completed my masters in Physics and MBA as my primary aim was to become self-reliant so that I could take my passion of being a writer/lyricist forward," Joshi told IANS here."After completing my formal education, I entered the world of advertising. The road and the journey to this point were not at all easy and there was too much struggle in my life. In fact, I struggled a lot. Although I took risks too, but struggle was more in quantum and coming from a middle-class family, there were not many options to choose from, but to become stable in what I was doing first," he added.Joshi, chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the MTV India Music Summit.According to him, "The youngsters from middle class families have to choose from limited choices as they first need to think about standing firm on their feet. Once stable, they have to think of taking the next step."Citing an example of legendary athlete Milkha Singh in this context, Joshi said: "While writing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Milkhaji shared a similar experience that initially he ran to have an extra glass of milk and the other big goals to earn name and fame came at the next level."On the struggles he faced in his life, Joshi said: "During the 'Rang De Basanti' shoot, post office hours, I had to rush to the airport, catch a flight to visit A.R. Rahman's office in Chennai where we used to work the whole night for a song. Next day in the morning, I used to return to Mumbai, go to office directly from airport and get my shave done in office to ensure no one in the office ever knows that I worked the whole night."Joshi's work as a lyricist in Bollywood has fetched him a lot of acclaim.Asked about his own favourite song, he said his poetry on mother and motherhood are very close to his heart."'Tujhe sab hai pata hai na maa' and 'Luka chhupi bahut hui' are my favourites as I am quite touched with this devotional feeling of motherhood, he said.Joshi feels budding lyricists should read a lot, get exposed to craft, garner thoughts from life and its experiences, observe even the minutest happening around them and share their innermost feelings."Your journey starts from yourself, so try and understand yourself first," he said.Joshi added that youngsters should never put the responsibility of pursuing their passion on their parents."Poor parents sending money to their kids after withdrawing it from hard earned savings is not acceptable," he said, suggesting to youths to refrain from being greedy and think of giving back to society."Once you have attained a milestone, think of how you can benefit others."According to him, one should don all hats with grace. "Live life with dignity and do your best as a son, brother, husband, employee to earn honour and to reward yourself. This shall help you to become proud of yourself."For the upcoming struggling singers, he said: "Don't make the issue of failure or success a matter of life and death. We all have a next chance to prove ourselves."On the future plans of the MTV Music India Summit, he said: "We have plans to involve youths, the upcoming musicians in our next edition and are presently working on the idea."