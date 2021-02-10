My Parents Understood What It Meant To Be An Actor: Jack Quaid On Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid

New Delhi: Actor Jack Quaid says he feels blessed to be the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan as they supported him when he chose to follow in their footsteps and make a career in movies. Quaid is best known for films such as “The Hunger Games”, “Logan Lucky” and smash hit Amazon series “The Boys”.

“I’m not going to complain about it because obviously I grew up in a way where I was very lucky. There was always food on the table and my parents got to do something really cool. “I also feel lucky because I got to do a fraction of what they’ve done. Whether I have parents who do the same thing or not, I still feel extremely lucky to be able to do what I do,” the 28-year-old actor told .