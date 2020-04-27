My Parents Were Against My Relationship With Rashami Desai, Says Arhaan Khan

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship officially began as well as ended during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Now, Arhaan reveals that his family was against his relationship with Rashami.

In an interview with Times Of India, Arhaan told, “Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first.”

While Rashami was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Arhaan was accused of betraying her, using her money and his family staying in Rashami's house in her absence. However, Arhaan has denied all the accusations.

The actor in his defense told the portal, “She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up on Bigg Boss? Why didn’t she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy.”

During a live Instagram chat, the actress had revealed that she was in a relationship Arhaan for over a year. She also said that falling in love with him was her biggest mistake.

Follow @News18Movies for more