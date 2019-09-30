My Parents Were Shocked to Know I'm Sexually Active, Says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut feels instead of treating sex as a taboo topic, parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex. Disclosing that her parents were shocked when they discovered she had an active sex life, Kangana said, while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

"Sex is an important aspect of everyone's life. When you want sex, just have it. Don't be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. In history, because of invasions, people's ideas are still there, that our scriptures don't allow sex. Parents should be happy with children having sex. Children should have responsible sex. My parents were shocked when they find out I was sexually active. Parents should encourage children to have safe sex," said Kangana, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

The actress was recently seen in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, which also featured Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur.

Although the film fared below expectations, her performance was widely acclaimed. Kangana is right now preparing for her role in a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu politician J. Jayalalithaa. The actress also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga coming up in 2020, besides the action thriller Dhaakad.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.