1-min read

My Respect for Actors Has Grown Immensely After Doing Khandaani Shafakhana, Says Badshah

Directed by Shilpi Das Gupta, the film revolves around a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma in important roles.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
My Respect for Actors Has Grown Immensely After Doing Khandaani Shafakhana, Says Badshah
Image: Instagram/Badshah
Rapper Badshah, who is making his acting debut with Khandaani Shafakhana, says after working in a film his respect for actors has doubled as he has realised that it is not an easy task. 

Badshah will be seen playing the role of singer Gabru Ghaatak in the film, that is fronted by Sonakshi Sinha. "It is a great film to debut with. My respect for actors has grown immensely after doing this film. I think it (acting) is not an easy job.

“The whole team was amazing. Sonakshi is a friend and I knew if I go wrong she will be there to help me. I felt I was in a comfortable space. It was a good set-up," Badshah said at the film’s trailer launch. 

His co-star from the film, Sonakshi said, "When I was reading the script, I could only see him playing Gabru Ghaatak. I couldn't see anyone else because he did suit the role. He is a cool dude, flamboyant, cool singer and the way he talks he is very similar to Badshah. I was hoping if he does this film, it will be good. And later the producer said he is. I was happy about it."

Badshah said comedy is a tricky thing and he credits the entire team for helping him get the elements right. "They did not allow me to go overboard, they rather asked me to stay natural. For all this, the credit goes to the entire team—Shilpi ma'am (director), our producer Mrig sir (Mrigdeep Singh Lamba) and the writer Gautam as it all starts with great writing in a comedy film," he said. 

Directed by Shilpi Das Gupta, Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle. The cast also includes Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Priyanshu Jora. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Lamba and Bhushan Kumar, it releases on August 2.

