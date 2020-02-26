My Role in Angrezi Medium is My Guru Dakshina to Irrfan Khan, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi says his cameo appearance in Angrezi Medium is a gift to mentor figure Irrfan Khan, who has been the biggest inspiration in his career. The film marks Tripathi's first collaboration with Irrfan and he said it was a no-brainer for him to say yes to the movie.

"I have always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances in Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior and Paan Singh Tomar.

"My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in Indian cinema and my role in this film is almost like my 'guru dakshina' to him," Tripathi said in a statement.

Tripathi shared a photo of himself with Irrfan, with an emotional caption in Hindi.

Angrezi Medium explores the father-daughter relationship between Irrfan and Radhika Madan, and the hardships a father has to face in order to make his daughter's dreams of studying in a foreign university come true.

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium, a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is scheduled to be released on March 13.

