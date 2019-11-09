My Role in Kaante was Cut Off to Shorten the Movie, Says Isha Koppikar

For outsiders in Bollywood, getting roles chopped off or being replaced at the last moment is common. Actress Isha Koppikar recalled a similar tale in an interview and talked about how her Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta cut her full-fledged role to just the item song 'Ishq Samundar.'

Being a new comer to the industry, Isha says she had no guidance. However, the South industry welcomed her really well. The actress shared, "Then 'Khallas' happened, which took the nation by storm yes, but that kind of type-casted me just because I had a pretty face and I could dance."

She further said, "I was offered several dance numbers which I had to say no to. I did 'Ishq Samundar' also at the same time. It was actually supposed to be a role in the film but it was not. I don't really know what happened."

Talking about the supposed role, which ended up just being a song appearance, she said, "I was told that it's a role of Sanjay Dutt's girlfriend. Then they told me they felt the length of the film (Kaante) was too long and they had to shorten so they had to do away with my role. We first shot the song. I was too naive and took people by face value. I don't know if we can call it cheating but maybe, they could have done away with my part in the film. I don't really know."

Being one of the victims of nepotism in Bollywood, Isha said, "A lot of times I was about to get a role. But, the father or mother of a scarlet would call and the role would go to them. Or if the heroine is a muse or girlfriend.”

In the interview, she also recalled how there were times when she would be replaced when she did not agree to get in the 'good books' of her co-actor.

After her last Bollywood movie Shabri (2011), Isha will next be seen in Ankur Bhatia’s Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau with Divyenndu.

